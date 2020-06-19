Masks required in Yellow Springs central business district

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Village of Yellow Springs has become the first community in Ohio to require masks to be worn. The rule was passed during its council meeting on Monday.

Specifically, anyone in their central business district must wear face coverings and maintain social distancing. The rule is temporary and there is no punishment for those who don’t comply.

Council members say the decision is based on keeping everyone safe and they will use messaging and community signage to reinforce these guidelines.

The village is also giving out free hand sanitizer to businesses and installed more hand sanitizing dispensers across the downtown area.

