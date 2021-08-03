Masks required for volunteers at The Foodbank

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Foodbank in Dayton said Tuesday it is now requiring masks for all volunteers.

“In the interest of our volunteers, our Foodbank family, and the neighbors we serve, The Foodbank will be returning to masks effective immediately (August 3rd).”

For volunteers, masks are required to participate in all direct service opportunities at The Foodbank including:

Drive-Thru program

Mobile Farmers Market program

Warehouse volunteering

The Foodbank said volunteers are not required to wear masks while volunteering in the Urban Garden because it is open-air, can be socially distanced, and is not a direct service program.

The City of Dayton said Monday it is making masks mandatory again after a recent COVID outbreak among staff members. Shelley Dickstein, Dayton’s city manager, said that effective immediately, all city employees will be required to wear a mask while inside city buildings — regardless of vaccination status. This also applies to anyone entering these buildings.

Also on Tuesday, the City of Riverside said masks are required in all city offices.