Masks optional: West Carrollton City Schools updates policy

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – West Carrollton City Schools will no longer be requiring masks for students when they resume classes in the fall.

The district said on Facebook that facial coverings will be optional for PreK-12 students in school buildings. Parents will make the determination if they would like their child(ren) to wear a facial covering while at school. Staff and visitors may choose to wear a facial covering.

While the school is no longer requiring facial coverings, they suggest that parents and staff take the CDC recommendations into consideration, which recommends unvaccinated people to continue to wear a facial covering.

The district said it will continue cleaning protocols, encourage, and teach proper protocols for handwashing and other healthy practices.

“We will review guidance on quarantining for students and staff as we receive it,” said the school. “Please know that it is still a possibility for unvaccinated staff, students, and visitors to be quarantined.”

Students will be returning to the classroom full time on August 18, 2021