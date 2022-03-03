DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Colleges in the Miami Valley are updating their mask-wearing policies.

University of Dayton

The University of Dayton said in a release to faculty, staff and students Monday, February 28 that face coverings are now optional. The decision was made based on the new mask wearing guidelines announced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Friday, February 25.

The university said though there is not a general mask requirement on campus, masks are required in health care and other specialized settings.

Wright State University

The university said starting March 3, masks are optional on the following places on campus:

University libraries

Student Union public spaces

Dining areas

Campus Recreation Fitness Center

Wright State Nutter Center

Indoor public performances and athletic events

Indoor public areas in most campus buildings, including hallways, common spaces and conference rooms (see exceptions below)

Campus housing common spaces

Outdoor spaces

Masks are still required in classrooms, labs, campus transportation, health services and individual offices – if requested by an employee.

Sinclair Community College

Beginning Saturday, March 5, 2022, masks will be optional for all campus locations, according to a release. There may be exceptions to the revised policy for people participating in health care education programs and other specialized settings.