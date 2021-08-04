Masks on: Dayton Art Institute updates policy

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Art Institute is the latest location in the Miami Valley to update its mask policy.

According to a release, starting Thursday, August 5 the museum will require all guests wear face coverings while inside the building. The DAI said it is making the change based on revised guidance from the CDC.

“Throughout the pandemic, the Dayton Art Institute has continually monitored recommendations and the latest information being shared by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Ohio Department of Health, the county, the city and our local public health experts,” said the Dayton Art Institute in a Facebook post.