WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Students and staff at West Carrollton City Schools will now get to decide if they want to wear a mask or not.

The district said it has made mask wearing optional for students and staff while in the buildings effective Tuesday, February 22. There will be some stipulations dependent on having a positive case or returning from quarantine.

Parents/guardians who want their child to wear a mask must communicate that expectation to their child. The school said staff will not be responsible for monitoring student mask wearing.

Students and staffs on school transportation including district buses and vans are still required to wear masks through March 18 due to a federal mandate.

Regarding sports, the test to play guidelines in place will remain the same and masks will not be required for athletes.

The district asks students and visitors to not come to school if they’re feeling well or have a fever of a 100.4 or higher.