Masks not required for fully vaccinated at National Museum of the USAF

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will continue allowing those who are fully vaccinated to visit without wearing a mask, following the state lifting some COVID-related health orders.

Museum officials ask those who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing a mask while visiting, and that all people, regardless of vaccination status, continue good hygiene practices and social distancing measures.

Visitors will not be asked by museum officials to prove their vaccination status, and those who wish to continue wearing masks may still do so. Cleaning procedures, sneeze guards at volunteer and cashier desks and hand sanitizer stations will remain in place throughout the museum.

