Masked suspects break-in, steal items from Dayton clothing store

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after four masked suspects broke into and stole a number of clothing items from a Dayton clothing store early Wednesday morning, according to the police report.

The report says that the suspect rappelled into the store through a roof, that they had cut a hole into, at the Citi Trends Clothing Store on West Siebenthaler Road shortly before 5 am Wednesday. The suspects used bed sheets to rappel down into the store.

Once two of the suspects were in the store via the roof, one of them kicked open a back door to let in two additional suspects. The thieves then stole an undetermined amount of shirts, shorts, and sneakers.

Police responded to motion alarms going off in a storage room. According to the report, surveillance footage shows the two males coming down the bed sheets into the store and letting the other suspects in. All four were masked.

The suspects exited the store through the entrance to the store.

2 NEWS is continuing to learn more on the incident and will have more details as they become available.

