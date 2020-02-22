Masked suspect robs Dollar General store

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are searching for a masked suspect who robbed a Dayton Dollar General store.

Dispatchers say a person in a white ski mask went into the store on North Main Street near East Fairview Avenue on Friday around 1:30 p.m.

We’re told the suspect showed a weapon and demanded money from the cashier.

It is unclear at this time how much cash, if any, was taken.

Anyone with information should call Dayton Police.