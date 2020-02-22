DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are searching for a masked suspect who robbed a Dayton Dollar General store.
Dispatchers say a person in a white ski mask went into the store on North Main Street near East Fairview Avenue on Friday around 1:30 p.m.
We’re told the suspect showed a weapon and demanded money from the cashier.
It is unclear at this time how much cash, if any, was taken.
Anyone with information should call Dayton Police.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Masked suspect robs Dollar General store
- Quaden Bayles has a message for other bullying victims after celebrities, athletes, people around the world rally behind him
- Super Tuesday countdown: Texas may be a make-or-break for 2020 Democratic candidates
- ‘Don’t Give Up;’ Encouraging words line entrance to West Carrollton HS
- Scammers impersonating Beavercreek police