DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a masked suspect robbed a Dollar General Friday night.
Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened at the store located at 445 Salem Avenue around 9:25 pm.
They say a male in a mask walked in and showed a handgun to employees, demanding money. He then fled the area on foot.
It is unclear at this time if he got away with any cash or merchandise.
No injuries were reported.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Masked suspect flees after armed robbery at Dollar General
- As burial space runs out, Arlington National Cemetery considers stricter requirements
- Dayton Children’s celebrates International Day of the Girl
- Apple Butter festival returns to Enon for 40th year
- First responders still battling to have PTSD covered by workers’ compensation