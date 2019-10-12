Breaking News
Masked suspect flees after armed robbery at Dollar General

Masked suspect flees after armed robbery at Dollar General

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a masked suspect robbed a Dollar General Friday night.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened at the store located at 445 Salem Avenue around 9:25 pm.

They say a male in a mask walked in and showed a handgun to employees, demanding money. He then fled the area on foot.

It is unclear at this time if he got away with any cash or merchandise.

No injuries were reported.

