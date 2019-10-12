Masked suspect flees after armed robbery at Dollar General

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a masked suspect robbed a Dollar General Friday night.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened at the store located at 445 Salem Avenue around 9:25 pm.

They say a male in a mask walked in and showed a handgun to employees, demanding money. He then fled the area on foot.

It is unclear at this time if he got away with any cash or merchandise.

No injuries were reported.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.