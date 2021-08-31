Mask up, vaccinate to stay in school, MCPH says

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN)- Miami County Public Health is encouraging parents of students 12 and older to get their children the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the MCPH, these measures will ensure students can continue their education in person. If a vaccinated student wearing a mask is exposed to a positive case in school, they may not need to quarantine.

The MCPH also emphasized that If a child cannot be vaccinated, the best way to ensure an uniterrupted school year is for that child to wear a mask in class.

Miami County Health Commissioner Dennis Propes said, “Please have your students wear a mask to school, and please get vaccinated and encourage anyone in your family who is eligible to get vaccinated. Not only will this help kids to stay in school, but it will also help some parents ensure they can get to work and not have to stay home with their children if they are quarantined.”

Since August 1, Miami County has had over 1,000 new COVID Cases, 61 new hospitalizations and nine new deaths related to COVID-19, the MCPH said.

To make a vaccine appointment, click here. For a list of provider locations, click here.