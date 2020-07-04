Mask mandate provides some relief to Dayton restaurant

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With masks now required in Dayton businesses, one restaurant owner said it is providing some peace of mind to her staff.

Emily Mendenhall, owner of Lily’s Bistro in the Oregon District, said her staff was getting nervous seeing coronavirus cases rising.

Her restaurant recommended customers wear masks before the mandate was in place.

She said the mask mandate makes it easier on staff so they no longer have to confront people about wearing a mask in the restaurant.

“It’s high stress for us, it’s hot to work in, we don’t want to be arguing with anyone about it, so making it mandatory is no argument, it’s the rule,” Mendenhall said.

Mendenhall said she reached out to Mayor Nan Whaley in support of a mask mandate before it was passed.

“Mandating masks probably saved me a couple of employees who would have said ‘I can’t work, I just can’t go out right now,'” Mendenhall said.

She says, for the most part, customers have been understanding, which helps all restaurants in the long-run.

“We rely on our liquor licences and things to be able to operate, so we want to make sure we’re following all the rules for the safety of our guests and patrons and also so we have what we need to operate our business,” Mendenhall said.

To find out more about the mask mandate rules, click here.