Mask distribution taking place for Wayne County residents

RICHMOND, Ind. (WDTN) — The City of Richmond, Wayne County and Reid Health said they will hold drive-thru mask distributions across three locations Saturday, July 25.
A box of 50 free masks will be given to each to vehicle in an effort to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.
Distribution is scheduled from noon until 3 p.m. at all locations. Further location information is listed below:
- Test Middle School, 33 S 22nd St, Richmond, IN
- Elstro Plaza, 47 N 6th St, Richmond, IN
- Reid Pace Center, 2300 National Road West, IN
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS
- Kentucky couple forced to wear ankle monitors after refusing to sign self-isolation paperwork
- Lockington FD adjusts fundraiser for pandemic
- Ohio nursing homes to allow outdoor visitors Monday
- CORONAVIRUS IN OHIO: 74,932 total cases, 3,174 deaths as of Sunday
- Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 73,822 cases, 3,132 deaths, 50,280 recoveries reported