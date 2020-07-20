Mask distribution taking place for Wayne County residents

RICHMOND, Ind. (WDTN) — The City of Richmond, Wayne County and Reid Health said they will hold drive-thru mask distributions across three locations Saturday, July 25.

A box of 50 free masks will be given to each to vehicle in an effort to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

Distribution is scheduled from noon until 3 p.m. at all locations. Further location information is listed below:

