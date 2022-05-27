KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — A legendary comedy duo will join forces to make the Miami Valley cry from laughter this Saturday.

Martin Short will join Steve Martin at the Fraze Pavilion in Kettering on Saturday, May 28 as part of their “You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today” tour.

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES: Actor-comedians Martin Short (L) and Steve Martin (R) arrive for the premiere of the film “Bowfinger” 10 August 1999 in Los Angeles, Ca. Martin stars in the comedy with actor Eddie Murphy about a hard luck director who tries to make a big hit movie with misfit actors. AFP PHOTO/ Vince BUCCI (Photo credit should read Vince Bucci/AFP via Getty Images)

“Promising a bit of music, plenty of new sketches, and tons of laughs, the duo’s new show is a delight for comedy nerds and casual fans alike,” according the Fraze Pavilion’s website.

Steve Martin and Martin Short first worked together in the 1986 film, “Three Amigos!” The pair then hadn’t worked together until 1991 in the “Father of the Bride” and the sequel “Father of the Bride Part II” in 1995.

Their latest comedy special, “An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life,” launched on Netflix in 2018 for comedy fans who waited over two decades to see the two perform together on the same stage.

The comedic duo recently starred in the Hulu show, “Only Murders in the Building,” with Selena Gomez, and season two is set to be released on Tuesday, June 28.

Jeff Babko with Alison Brown and Fair Weather Friends will join Martin and Short on Saturday night in Kettering.

The show kicks off at 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 28. Tickets can be purchased here.