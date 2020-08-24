Marriott at University of Dayton sees permanent layoffs

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Layoffs at Marriott that were initially considered temporary are now permanent.

The Marriott at the University of Dayton issued the layoffs to go into effect September 18 for 117 employees, both full-time and part-time.

Officials say the layoffs are due to the significant financial impact on the travel and tourism industry caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

All affected employees are currently being notified.

