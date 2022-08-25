DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Roger Glass, President and CEO of Marion’s Piazza has died, according to his family. He was 79 years old.

Glass served as president and CEO of Marion’s Piazza for 16 years but was with the company for over five decades.

“Roger faithfully carried on the tradition of our family, serving the finest pizza in Southwestern Ohio,” said the family.

Glass was a well-known philanthropist in the Dayton area, with some of his most public contributions being the Roger Glass Stadium at Chamadade Julienne High School and the future Roger Glass Center for the Arts at the University of Dayton.

With Glass, Marion’s Piazza was named “Dayton’s #1 Pizza” for 35 years, according to the family. The company was also ranked first in the nation for five years in the “Pizza Today Magazine” for independent pizza establishments.

Glass’ family said, “Marion’s Piazza moves forward with a commitment to the same quality product, care for our employees and service to the community that we have delivered since 1965.”