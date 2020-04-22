Marion man charged with vehicular manslaughter for crash that left Tipp City woman dead

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Marion man was arraigned on vehicular manslaughter charges in connection with a crash that left a Tipp City woman dead last month.

67-year-old John Oakey is charged with second-degree misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter for the March 8 accident that killed 71-year-old Caron L. Derr. He was also cited for minor misdemeanor obedience to traffic control devices.

Miami County Municipal Court records indicate Oakey was driving a 2003 Toyota Corolla in the area of West Main Street and South County Road 25A when he failed to stop for a red light, striking Derr’s car on the driver’s side in the intersection.

Our partners at the Troy Daily News report that a Tipp City officer and bystanders were able to open the car’s passenger side door to speak with Derr after the crash. She was extracted by Tipp City Fire Department personnel and taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Oakey was taken to the hospital for an apparent head injury. Fatigue may have been a factor in the crash.

A preliminary hearing for Oakey has not yet been scheduled.