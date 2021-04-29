Marine Corps veteran, family get keys to their mortgage-free home

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Aaron Zurn and his family received the keys to their new, mortgage-free, custom-built home Thursday — a gift from Operation FINALLY HOME for his service.

The Zurns were told of their winnings during a Fordham vs. Dayton basketball game Feb. 2, 2020. Since then, Operation FINALLY HOME, JM Dungan Custom Homes and the HBA of Dayton worked together to make it happen.

Aaron medically retired from the Marine Corps in 2016 after over 10 years of service. Not only is Thursday, April 29, the day the Zurns celebrated their new home, but it is also the anniversary of Aaron’s homecoming from his third deployment.

“Also this day, eight years ago, as I kept scrolling down my memories in Facebook, he also came home from his third deployment that we didn’t think he’d make it back from. So we are very blessed to have this take place on this day,” said Brittany Zurn, Aaron’s wife.

Operation FINALLY HOME has given mortgage-free homes to veterans, first responders and their widows in more than 30 states.