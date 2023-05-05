DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – El Meson is wrapping up its week-long Cinco de Mayo celebration with a weekend full of food, fun and margaritas.

Starting Friday, the restaurant, 903 E. Dixie Dr., will host live music and dancing as well as margaritas (of course) and food trucks under a big tent in the parking lot.

Saturday, the restaurant will celebrate Derby Day with more margaritas and music, derby cocktails and watching the races.

Tickets are no longer available online, but you can still join in the fun by buying your tickets at the party tent starting at 4 p.m. Friday, May 5. Tickets cost $10 each, with VIP tickets available at $40 each. The VIP tickets include prime patio seating and a private server, the restaurant said on their website.

For more information on celebrations at El Meson, or to check out their menu, visit the restaurant website.