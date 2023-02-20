DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Get out your purple, green and gold because it’s time for Mardi Gras! To help you celebrate, 2 NEWS has compiled a list of events happening around the Miami Valley.

The following events are set to occur on Tuesday, Feb. 21 unless otherwise specified.

Mudlick Tap House – 4 p.m. at Mudlick Tap House, 135 E. 2nd St., Dayton. Enjoy New Orleans-inspired cocktails and dishes. Reserve an igloo for up to eight people for a private party. Click here to learn more.

Mardi Gras Party at W. Social – 5 p.m. at W. Social Tap & Table, 1100 W. 3rd St., Dayton. Compete in a hat and mask competition for prizes. Enjoy food and drink specials as well as live music. Click here to learn more.

West Carrollton Mardi Gras Party – 5 p.m. on Elm Street in the Carrollton Centre – Downtown. Enjoy music, food trucks, king cakes and dress up. Click here to learn more.

Mardi Gras – Fat Tuesday Party at Watermark Restaurant – 5 p.m. at Watermark Restaurant and Backwater Voodoo. New Orleans-style food and drinks and live music. Click here to learn more.

Moeller Brew Barn – 416 E. 1st St., Dayton. Enjoy a special drink, gumbo and a giveaway. Click here to learn more.

Fat Tuesday at Ashley’s Pastry Shop – Ashley’s Pastry Shop, 21 Park Ave., Dayton. Get your paczki and king cakes for Fat Tuesday by calling 937-293-1719 or stopping in the store.

Gem City Mardi Gras Threauxdown 2023 – 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25 at The Brightside Music & Event Venue, 905 E. 3rd St., Dayton. Live New Orleans-inspired music and food. Take part in a parade, raffles and more. Click here to learn more.

