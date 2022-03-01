DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Evans Bakery on Troy Street in Old North Dayton knows how to celebrate Mardi Gras.

Ahead of Fat Tuesday, the bakery was busy making king cake and paczki.

“People just love them. They have extra sugar. They have extra lard, everything that’s not good for you is put in, and I like to call it a donut on steroids,” said co-owner Matthew Tepper. “Everybody has their favorites. Plum is a big favorite. We also have strawberry, raspberry, any of the fillings that you want.”

“They’re wonderful. They’re the best donut around,” said customer Shirley Keller who put in an order ahead of time.

Evans Bakery said they made about 1,000 paczki, and sold out shortly after 8 Tuesday morning.

“I didn’t even get one,” said Tepper with a laugh.

Rachael Myers and her family drove from Miamisburg to get the Polish favorite.

“This is the first time they’ve been sold out when we got here,” said Myers, who bought other treats and put in an order for paczki that will be ready Thursday.

For those who didn’t pre-order, there was no shortage of fattening foods.

“We also have donuts. We have cream horns. We have cookies,” said Tepper.

Mardi Gras is the fourth biggest holiday for the bakery and giving it a much-needed boost.

“As a small business, it provides stability throughout the rest of the year, the ups and downs. And we’ve been through the ups and downs,” said Tepper. “You get into the spirit. It’s just an uplifting time, and that’s what it’s all about.”

