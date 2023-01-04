Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — An area Marc’s location will be closing their doors for good in February.

The Marc’s location in Kettering will be permanently closing their doors for the last time at the end of the business day on Sunday, Feb. 5, according to the store. The location can be found in the Oak Creek Plaza at 2100 East Whipp Road in Kettering.

Signage on the building, as well as a pre-recorded message on the store’s telephone number confirm the closure.

Marc’s in Kettering (Carlos Mathis/WDTN Photo)

The store opened their doors to the public in August 2018.

The company currently has numerous other locations across Ohio, including in Canton, Cleveland and Columbus.