Marching band competition returns to Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Live music returns to the Welcome Stadium in Dayton with the 2021 Bands of America Southwest Ohio Regional Championship.

On September 18, high school marching bands from Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Pennsylvania and West Virginia will compete after a year’s absence due to COVID-19, a release by Music for All said.

“The enthusiastic return of the bands performing at this championship is a testament to the resilience, dedication, and hard work of these young student musicians, their teachers, school administrators, parents, and families,” says Dr. Jeremy Earnhart, President and CEO of Music for All.

The Bands of America Championship will feature 18 bands in the preliminary competition, which will be judged by a panel of nationally recognized music educators and marching band experts, the release said. The highest scoring 12 bands will advance to the finals that evening.

Music for All is a non-profit focused on music education. The release said the event is hosted by the University of Dayton Marching Bands and presented by Yamaha.

 For more information or to purchase tickets, Click here.

