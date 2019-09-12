Marathon in Harrison Township robbed for 2nd time in 2 days

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A Marathon gas station that was robbed on Wednesday was robbed again on Thursday, nearly the exact same way, according to authorities.

The Marathon in the 3900 block of N. Main Street in Harrison Township was robbed shortly before 7 am Thursday. The suspect fit a similar description to the one on Wednesday, both wearing a red mask and all black clothing. A gun was involved again as well.

A K9 was requested to assist in searching for the suspect. It is unknown what, if anything, the suspect may have taken in the robbery on Thursday.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.