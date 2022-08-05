MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — We’re coming to the end of the summer, and school will start soon in many districts. This means it’s time to start buying school supplies and planning for their new schedule. Do you know when your child goes back to school?

The maps below display the back-to-school dates for each PreK-12 school in the Miami Valley. Many schools will hold staggered starts, which are reflected in a range of dates. You can find more details about staggered start dates on the school’s website, which will be linked to each listing below.

Some schools also start their Pre-K students on different days than grades 1-12. Those schools can be found on the second map, with further details on the school websites.

You can click on your school’s marker or search for your district in the search bar on each map.