** 2023 coverage of the Greene County Fair **

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Although summer is less than 200 days away, the dates for the 2024 fairs across Ohio have just been announced.

The Ohio State Fair is scheduled to return to the Ohio Expo Center, located at 717 East 17th Avenue in Columbus. Fairgoers will be able to experience the fun from July 24 to Aug. 4, 2024.

On July 6, 2024, the Clinton County Fair kicks off the county fairs for the Miami Valley in Wilmington. Ending Aug. 24, 2024, the Darke County Fair will wrap up county fairs for the area for 2024.

2 NEWS gathered a list of all local county fairs happening around the Miami Valley. To find when your county fair is, interact with the graphic below.