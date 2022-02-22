DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Area School Employment Consortium (DASEC) will be hosting a Dayton Area Education Job Fair on March 12.
According to DASEC, the job fair will take place on March 12 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Montgomery County Learning Center North at 2251 Timber Lane.
DASEC said the job fair is free and registration is on-site. Interested individuals should arrive in business professional attire and bring multiple copies of their resume, letter of interest or other documents.
All participants are asked to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.
At the job fair, several positions and opportunities will be available. Districts will be providing opportunities for new and experienced teachers, administrators, counselors, school psychologists, occupational, physical and speech therapists as well as other professional opportunities. There are also opportunities for bus drivers, Career Based Instructors, educational assistants, secretaries, cooks, custodians and more.
The Montgomery County Educational Service Center said the following districts will be at the job fair:
- Beavercreek City Schools
- Benjamin Logan Local Schools
- Centerville City Schools
- Clark County Educational Service Center
- Covington Exempted Village Schools
- Dayton Public Schools
- Greene County Education Service Center
- Greeneview Local Schools
- Huber Heights City Schools
- Kettering City Schools
- Madison-Champaign ESC
- Miami County Educational Service Center
- Miamisburg City Schools
- Montgomery County ESC
- Montgomery County Juvenile Court Schools
- Northmont City Schools
- Oakwood City Schools
- Piqua City Schools
- Springboro Schools
- Springfield City Schools
- Tipp City Schools
- Trotwood-Madison City Schools
- Troy City Schools
- Valley View Local Schools
- Vandalia-Butler City Schools
- West Carrollton City Schools
- Xenia Community Schools
- Yellow Springs Exempted Village Schools
For more information, visit www.mcesc.org or view the informational flyer for the event here.