DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Area School Employment Consortium (DASEC) will be hosting a Dayton Area Education Job Fair on March 12.

According to DASEC, the job fair will take place on March 12 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Montgomery County Learning Center North at 2251 Timber Lane.

DASEC said the job fair is free and registration is on-site. Interested individuals should arrive in business professional attire and bring multiple copies of their resume, letter of interest or other documents.

All participants are asked to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

At the job fair, several positions and opportunities will be available. Districts will be providing opportunities for new and experienced teachers, administrators, counselors, school psychologists, occupational, physical and speech therapists as well as other professional opportunities. There are also opportunities for bus drivers, Career Based Instructors, educational assistants, secretaries, cooks, custodians and more.

The Montgomery County Educational Service Center said the following districts will be at the job fair:

Beavercreek City Schools

Benjamin Logan Local Schools

Centerville City Schools

Clark County Educational Service Center

Covington Exempted Village Schools

Dayton Public Schools

Greene County Education Service Center

Greeneview Local Schools

Huber Heights City Schools

Kettering City Schools

Madison-Champaign ESC

Miami County Educational Service Center

Miamisburg City Schools

Montgomery County ESC

Montgomery County Juvenile Court Schools

Northmont City Schools

Oakwood City Schools

Piqua City Schools

Springboro Schools

Springfield City Schools

Tipp City Schools

Trotwood-Madison City Schools

Troy City Schools

Valley View Local Schools

Vandalia-Butler City Schools

West Carrollton City Schools

Xenia Community Schools

Yellow Springs Exempted Village Schools

For more information, visit www.mcesc.org or view the informational flyer for the event here.