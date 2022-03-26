DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A study shows Ohio lead the country last year by bringing an estimated 12,000 manufacturing jobs back to the U.S.

In the last several years, the Dayton Development Coalition (DDC) has seen more manufacturing companies choosing the Miami Valley.

“Some of them are specifically looking to reshore particular parts of their operation or supply chain to really address some of the delays that have been happening across the globe,” DDC Executive Vice President for Regional Development Julie Sullivan said.

According to the Reshoring Initiative, a group that advocates for bringing overseas jobs back to the U.S., in 2021 Ohio announced more reshoring jobs than any other state, leading above Arizona and Tennessee.

Ohio found itself in the reshoring spotlight when it announced Intel would invest tens of millions of dollars and create thousands of jobs in the state.

“Ohio’s economic success is not limited to Intel. New manufacturing companies are locating all over Ohio,” Gov. Mike DeWine said in his State of the State address earlier this week.

Sullivan said companies expanding or relocating to the region include Whirlpool, Fuyao, Royal Canin, several defense contracts looking to locate around Wright Patterson Air Force Base

“We have a lot of testing capabilities that are taking place here in the region, but our ultimate goal is to attract those companies to also do their manufacturing here,” Sullivan said.

According to the DDC’s annual report, in 2021, Miami Valley companies committed a record 4,264 new jobs to be created.

The DDC is working to make the Miami Valley more appealing to outside companies over the next five years with five goals: ensure a proper workforce, build reliable infrastructure, create a vibrant community, promote entrepreneurship, and maintain economic resiliency.

“The more businesses that are here, that has a trickle down effect on the rest of our economic vitality,” Sullivan said. “It presents great job opportunities for people that live in the region or in proximity to the region.”

Ohio has the third largest manufacturing workforce in the country, with more than 650,000 Ohioans working for a manufacturing company.