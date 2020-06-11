Live Now
Crews battle blaze at Springfield industrial building

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Fire crews in Springfield battled a large industrial fire Thursday morning.

The Springfield Fire Department told 2 NEWS several crews have been battling a large industrial building on fire early Thursday morning. Officials said the old Hoppes Manufacturing Building at Larch and James streets.

The fire was brought under control just after 6 am Thursday. The roof on the building had collapsed and small fires can still be seen burning inside. There is no word at this time if anyone was injured.

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene and will update the story when more information becomes available.

