SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — A man’s death is under investigation in the city of Springfield.

According to the Springfield Police Division, officers were called to the 1200 block of Warder Street in Springfield. Police were called Friday at 3 p.m. for a report of a man’s body found inside of a semi-trailer.

Springfield police tells 2 NEWS that a church group that keeps tabs on the homeless population in the area went to check on him, found him and called 9-1-1.

Authorities confirmed that the man found was homeless. The man’s identity is currently being withheld until the next of kin is notified.