Man’s body discovered in Dayton street Monday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Waste collection workers found a man dead in a street in Dayton Monday morning.

The man was found around 8:30 a.m. on Harold Drive near Stanford Place. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the body found was bloody. The discovery is being investigated by the Dayton Police Department but no other details about this case were available.

2 NEWS will continue to follow this story and keep you updated when more information is available.

