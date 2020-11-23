DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A manhole cover blew off near 130 East Fifth Street after a fire broke out underground Monday afternoon.
Police and fire crews have shutdown a two block perimeter in the Oregon District. Authorities told 2 NEWS around 1:54 p.m. that a power surge took place on East Fifth Street.
The cause and manner of this fire are still under investigation.
WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Manhole on East Fifth St. blows off after underground fire
- 15-year-old girl in Kentucky who beat cancer last summer dies of COVID-19
- Man leaves $3,000 tip for a single beer as Cleveland restaurant closes due to pandemic
- Ohio State’s game against Michigan State will kick off at noon on Dec. 5
- Montgomery County jurisdictions spend all of their CARES Act funds by deadline