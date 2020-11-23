Manhole on East Fifth St. blows off after underground fire

A manhole was blown off due to an underground explosion on E. Fifth St. (WDTN/Chris Smith)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A manhole cover blew off near 130 East Fifth Street after a fire broke out underground Monday afternoon.

Police and fire crews have shutdown a two block perimeter in the Oregon District. Authorities told 2 NEWS around 1:54 p.m. that a power surge took place on East Fifth Street.

The cause and manner of this fire are still under investigation.

