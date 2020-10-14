Man working in ditch dies after being crushed by boulder

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was killed Tuesday after he was crushed by a boulder while working in a ditch.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday in a field near the intersection of Olive Road and Free Pike in Trotwood where workers were performing utility work.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS a man was working in a 25-foot hole when a boulder came down and crushed him. Emergency medical teams were called to the scene and CareFlight was called.  According to a report on the incident, the man died.

Another worker called 911 and told dispatchers the man was trapped between the boulder and a pipe. Workers freed the man from the ditch but he was “in and out of consciousness,” according to the 911 caller.

The man has not been identified.

