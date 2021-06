DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A suspect is at large following a shooting on N. Gettysburg Avenue in Dayton early Sunday morning.

Police told 2 NEWS that the incident started around 1 a.m. following an argument at a party. The suspect allegedly pulled a gun and opened fire.

A man and woman were taken to Miami Valley Hospital in unknown condition. Police called out a K-9 unit to aid in the investigation.

