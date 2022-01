DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man who had been shot walked into a hospital in Dayton Wednesday night.

The man walked into Kettering Health Dayton around 8:11 p.m. with a gunshot wound, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Dispatchers said he had been shot on Danner Avenue, but the exact location isn’t known. The severity of the man’s injuries are not known at this time.

