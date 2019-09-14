MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Monroe Police are searching for a man reported missing out of Middletown.
77-year-old John Brill was last seen at 6 am on September 12 when he left his residence on Dazey Drive and failed to return.
He is described as a white male, stands 5’11” tall, weighs 218 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Officials say he suffers from dementia and uses an oxygen tank.
The car involved is a maroon 2007 Chrysler Town & County with Ohio license plate number GIV3607.
If you see Mr. Brill, call 911 or 1-866-693-9171.Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Man with dementia reported missing out of Middletown
- 2 injured after crash near Miamisburg High School
- WVU basketball exhibition will benefit Oregon District shooting victims
- Ohio gamer sentenced to 15 months prison in ‘swatting’ case
- URS ready to release thousands of ducks during Rubber Duck Regatta