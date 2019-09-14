Man with dementia reported missing out of Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Monroe Police are searching for a man reported missing out of Middletown.

77-year-old John Brill was last seen at 6 am on September 12 when he left his residence on Dazey Drive and failed to return.

He is described as a white male, stands 5’11” tall, weighs 218 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Officials say he suffers from dementia and uses an oxygen tank.

The car involved is a maroon 2007 Chrysler Town & County with Ohio license plate number GIV3607.

If you see Mr. Brill, call 911 or 1-866-693-9171.

