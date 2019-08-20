Man with dementia reported missing out of Greene County

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Fairborn Police are searching for a man missing out of Greene County who suffers from dementia.
82-year-old David Elmore drove away from his home on Faculty Drive around 2:30 pm Tuesday and has not returned.
He is described as a white male, stands 6’0” tall, weighs 200 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes.
His car is described as a light blue 1997 Chevy Lumina with Ohio license plate GXC7672.
If you see him or his car, call 1-866-693-9171 or 911.
