Man with Alzheimers reported missing in Dayton

Man with Alzheimer’s reported missing in Dayton

Steven Meier

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police are searching for a missing 82-year-old man with Alzheimer’s.

Steven Meier left his home on Anderson Street for the second time in a day on Friday.

Police say he stands 5’5” tall, weighs 140 pounds, and was last seen in a gray button-down shirt, blue jeans, and a dark navy military hat.

Meier recently moved to the area and police believe he is trying to get back to Utica, Ohio.

If you see him, call 911.

