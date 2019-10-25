Man with Alzheimer’s reported missing in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police are searching for a missing 82-year-old man with Alzheimer’s.

Steven Meier left his home on Anderson Street for the second time in a day on Friday.

Police say he stands 5’5” tall, weighs 140 pounds, and was last seen in a gray button-down shirt, blue jeans, and a dark navy military hat.

Meier recently moved to the area and police believe he is trying to get back to Utica, Ohio.

If you see him, call 911.

