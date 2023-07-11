BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — After nearly a year and almost fifty draws, one man walked away with the jackpot in Beaver Vu Bowl’s Queen of Hearts raffle Monday night.

The raffle started in July 2022, and as the jackpot grew so did the crowds. Once a week, people put in their money, with one person winning the chance to flip over a card in hopes to reveal the Queen of Hearts.

With a lot of patience from the staff, participants and the Beavercreek community, on the fourth draw of the night, a winner emerged.

2 NEWS had the chance to interview the winner’s friend, Kyle Duncan.

“There was a big group of us that all went together we bought probably over 7,000 tickets combined, and I was even more excited for him to win just because of how much of a great guy he is,” said Duncan.

“He’s a single dad, four kids, two beautiful daughters, two beautiful sons, got one still in college. So I know what this is going to do for him, his family, his kids. And nobody deserves it more than he does.”