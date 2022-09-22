DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Brookville man has been sentenced to 19 years to life in prison after he was convicted of murdering his mother, among other charges.

Prosecuting Attorney Matt Heck Jr. announced the sentencing of 30-year-old Taylor Walter after he was convicted of three separate crimes over the past three years.

On February 12, 2020, Walter’s aunt became concerned about her sister, Donna Walter, after she could not contact her by phone or text, so she asked a neighbor to check the Brookville-Pyrmont Road home. The neighbor found Donna unconscious and bloody and called 911.

When medics arrived, Donna was pronounced dead on the scene.

An investigation showed that Donna’s son, Taylor Walter, had stabbed his mother approximately 30 times with a kitchen knife, Heck said. He was charged with two counts of murder, one count of felonious assault with a deadly weapon and one count of felonious assault causing serious physical harm.

A jury found Taylor Walter guilty on all counts on September 6, 2022. In addition to the murder, Walter was also facing charges in two unrelated cases.

In 2019, Walter was accused of aggravated possession of drugs on Upper Lewisburg Road. Then, in June of 2020, he was indicted for burglary and having weapons while under disability. According to Heck, Walter entered a plea of no contest in both cases.

On Sept. 22, Heck announced that Walter was sentenced to 15 years to life for murdering his mother, and he also faces four years in prison for the burglary. These sentences will be served consecutively, adding up to a minimum of 19 years in prison.

He will also serve concurrent sentences for drug possession and having weapons while under disability, Heck says. Walter will not be eligible for parole until he has served at least 19 years.