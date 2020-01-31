Man who shot at Clay Twp. police officers pleads guilty to charges

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The man who shot at the Clay Township Police Department before leading police on a chase in Nov. 2018 has pleaded guilty.

Officials say Aaron Mitchell drove to the police department on Arlington Road on Nov. 30, 2018 and fired 10 shots. When an officer inside the facility ordered him to drop his weapon, he drove off. Clay Township officer pursued Mitchell until stop stick disabled his vehicle on Diamond Mill Road.

When officers instructed Mitchell to show his hands, he instead pointed a rifle at them. Officers then fired shots at him, hitting him three times.

Mitchell pleaded guilty to two counts of felonous assault, two counts of failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, and one count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premisis.

Sentencing for Mitchell is set for Feb. 27 at 9:30 am.