Man who made crosses for Oregon District shooting victims retires

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The man who made the nine crosses in memory of the Oregon District mass shooting victims is retiring.

Greg Zanis has made tens of thousands of crosses to put up at sites of mass shootings and mass-casualty scenes. In Aug., Zanis traveled to the Oregon District with nine handcrafted crosses to display in the district following the tragedy.

Zanis constructed his first cross in 1996 to honor his father-in-law who was murdered. Since then, he has made 27,000.

