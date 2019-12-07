Man who lost father in Oregon District shooting, home in tornadoes, is ringing Salvation Army bell

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A man who lost his father in the Oregon District mass shooting, and also lost his home during the Memorial Day weekend tornadoes, is using his story to make a difference.

Up until 7:00 this evening, Dion Green will be ringing the Salvation Army Red Kettle Bell at the Kroger in Springfield. Green’s father, Derrick Fudge, was a Salvation Army bell ringer for years.

Fudge was one of the nine victims killed when a gunman opened fire on a crowd at the Oregon District in August. Fudge had been eating outside a club with Green when gunfire erupted in the Oregon District.

Green will be ringing the bell and taking donations at the Kroger at 1822 S. Limestone Street in Springfield all day.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.