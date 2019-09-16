Man accused of killing 17-year-old girl in 2018 pleads guilty

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man who was accused of killing a 17-year-old girl in 2018 entered a guilty plea Monday, the prosecutor’s office confirmed.

Trendell Goodwin pleaded guilty to murder, felonious assault, and firing over a roadway in the 2018 shooting death of LaShonda Childs. Childs was shot and killed on Shoop Avenue in Dayton on Oct. 2, 2018.

Police said that Goodwin got into an argument with Childs and another man. When the man and Childs tried to get away, police say Goodwin shot through the vehicle, killing Childs.

Goodwin will be sentenced on Wednesday, Sept. 18. He is facing 18 years to life in prison.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.