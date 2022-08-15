CLAY TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — The person who died in a fiery crash in Clay Township has been identified.

Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that the crash occurred on August 10 around 4:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-70 near State Route 49.

According to OSHP, a Nissan NV Cargo van was traveling eastbound on I-70 when it drove off the left side of the roadway, striking the end of a guardrail. The van continued on into the median and struck an overhead traffic sign post. The driver was ejected and the van caught fire.

The driver of the van has been identified as 50-year-old Michael D. Rauch of Dayton, said OSHP.

The eastbound lanes of I-70 were closed for around five hours after the crash.