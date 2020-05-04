Man who delivered handmade crosses after Oregon District shooting dies from cancer

AURORA, Ill. (WGN) — Greg Zanis, an Illinois man who for years took crosses and other remembrances to sites of mass shootings and other disasters, has died.

His daughter Susie Zanis confirmed he died early Monday morning. He was 69 years old.

Last August, Zanis drove more than 1,500 miles after leaving memorials for El Paso shooting victims to Dayton with more memorials in the back of his car to leave in front of the growing memorial for the Oregon District shooting victims.

READ MORE: Man travels from El Paso to Dayton to deliver hand-made memorials for shooting victims

Zanis was diagnosed with bladder cancer last year. On Friday, his daughter organized a drive-by procession and living visitation so his supporters could say their goodbyes. Zanis, who thought he had weeks to live, greeted everyone from the front porch.

Zanis’ organization, Crosses for Losses, is responsible for delivering and erecting about 27,000 memorials throughout the country.

Aurora Mayor Richard C. Irvin released the following statement: