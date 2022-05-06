A man who rushed comedian Dave Chappelle on stage at the Hollywood Bowl earlier this week won’t be charged with a felony, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday, though he is facing multiple misdemeanor charges.

“After reviewing the evidence, prosecutors determined that while criminal conduct occurred, the evidence as presented did not constitute felony conduct,” a statement from spokesman Greg Risling read. “The District Attorney’s Office does not prosecute misdemeanor crimes within the city of Los Angeles.”

Officials did not elaborate on the determination, but Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer announced later on Thursday that he has filed four charges against the suspect, 23-year-old Isaiah Lee, who was detained after the incident.

Lee has been charged with battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, unauthorized access to the stage area during a performance and commission of an act that delays the event or interferes with the performer, his office announced in a press release.

“This alleged attack has got to have consequences … My office takes protecting public safety extremely seriously, and we are going to vigorously prosecute this case,” Feuer added in a video message.

Lee is accused of rushing the stage around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday during Chappelle’s performance as part of the Netflix is A Joke comedy festival.

Lee had what appeared to be a handgun in his hand, but it turned out to be a replica that contained a blade, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Sources told the Los Angeles Times, however, that Lee did not brandish the weapon, but it was found inside a bag he was carrying.

Security personnel and others quickly got Lee away from Chappelle, who was not injured.

Lee was taken to a hospital for injuries sustained during the struggle, and was later booked on felony suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

It is unclear how Lee managed to get on stage during the performance.

The suspect was being held on $30,000 bail.