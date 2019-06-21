Man wanted in Greenville robbery at Second National Bank

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Greenville Police are looking for a man who is a suspect in a robbery at a Second National Bank.

The robbery took place just before 4 pm Thursday at the Second National Bank location at 175 E. 3rd Street.

Police say the suspect entered the bank and demanded money from a cashier before taking off westbound on E. 3rd Street.

The suspect was wearing a mask, sunglasses/goggles, a bright red, hooded coat, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the Greenville Police Department.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.