Man wanted in connection with Riverside vehicular homicide investigation

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Riverside are looking for a man wanted for questioning in relation to a vehicular homicide investigation.
On October 12, 2019, authorities say Jeffrey Goddard was driving a vehicle and caused a multi-vehicle accident on Harshman Road.
Goddard’s passenger, 80-year-old James Jones of Huber Heights, was injured in the crash and ultimately succumbed to his injuries.
Anyone with information on Goddard’s whereabouts is asked to call 937-233-2080.
