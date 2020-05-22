Man wanted in connection with Riverside vehicular homicide investigation

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Riverside are looking for a man wanted for questioning in relation to a vehicular homicide investigation.

Photo: Riverside Police Department

On October 12, 2019, authorities say Jeffrey Goddard was driving a vehicle and caused a multi-vehicle accident on Harshman Road.

Goddard’s passenger, 80-year-old James Jones of Huber Heights, was injured in the crash and ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with information on Goddard’s whereabouts is asked to call 937-233-2080.