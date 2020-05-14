Man wanted in connection with 2 shootings in Dayton, Moraine

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Moraine and Dayton Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with two separate shootings in the area.

The first happened at the Red Roof Inn in Moraine on May 8. Police say 27-year-old Shaquille Phillip Shackleford shot a woman several times before stealing her vehicle and leaving the scene.

Dayton Police are also searching for Shackleford in connection with a shooting on Darst Avenue that occurred three days after the Red Roof Inn shooting.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Moraine or Dayton Police, or Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.